Team GB’s Max Whitlock performed his most difficult routine in the pommel horse final of the Tokyo Olympics to set an unassailable 15.583 and retain his status from Rio as an Olympic champion.

It’s the first time in 30 years someone has defended an Olympic pommel horse crown, and it’s less surprising that it’s Britain’s Max Whitlock given his proficiency on the apparatus.

He went first in the final of eight competitors, but no one was able to match his score as he nailed the most difficult routine he had trained for before the finals.