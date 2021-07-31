Novak Djokovic could not conceal his frustration as he fell to defeat by Pablo Carreno Busta in the men’s singles bronze-medal match at Tokyo 2020.

World No1 Djokovic was denied a shot at a Golden Slam as he was beaten by Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on Friday before losing in the mixed doubles at the same stage.

And the Serb’s anger boiled over on Saturday as he threw a racket into the stands before smashing another during his 4-6 7-6(6) 3-6 defeat by Spain’s Carreno Busta – a result that saw bronze elude Djokovic.