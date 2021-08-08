The Olympic flame has been extinguished inside Japan's National Stadium, officially bringing an end to the Tokyo Olympics.

Sunday's closing ceremony brought the curtain down on an incredible 16 days of action, which saw records broken and sporting superstars born.

It was another impressive Olympics for Team GB, finishing fourth in the overall table with 22 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Moments before the extinguishing of the flame, the Olympic flag was passed to France, as Paris officially begins preparations for hosting the Games in 2024.