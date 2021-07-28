The ex-girlfriend of New Zealand athlete Hayden Wilde joked that she “regrets breaking up” with him after he won bronze in the men’s triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I’m so proud of Hayden, all the work he’s done to get there is just amazing. I went to primary school with him and he’s grown so much, I’m real proud,” the unnamed woman said during an interview on New Zealand TV.

The reporter then asked if she had a message for Wilde, to which she responded “I regret breaking up with you” before bursting into laughter.