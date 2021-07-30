Ben Fogle has gone viral on social media for claiming he “wants to take part in the Olympics” while holding a puppy on live TV.

The broadcaster, writer and adventurer made an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme on Thursday to promote his upcoming tour, but viewers were soon distracted by the two Labrador dogs he was “puppy sitting”.

Conversation soon turned to the Olympics, with Fogle telling presenters Alex Beresford and Charlotte Hawkins that he wants to compete in the next Games after being inspired by Team GB athletes.