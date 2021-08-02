German cycling coach Patrick Moster has been sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after using racist language to describe rival athletes during the men's individual time trial last Wednesday.

Moster, the sporting director of the German cycling federation, was caught on camera using “appalling” language to urge on Nikias Arndt during the race.

He has since apologised for the incident, but was sent home from the Games after the German Olympic Federation confirmed in a statement that Moster had “violated the Olympic values.”

“Fair play, respect and tolerance are non-negotiable for Team Germany,” the statement concluded.