Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya was bitten by his opponent during the semifinal of the 57kg men’s freestyle wrestling competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev was seen biting Dahiya’s arm as he attempted to break free after being pinned to the ground.

The Indian star was left with a nasty full-jawed bite mark, which he showed the referee following the incident.

Despite his opponent’s nasty tactics, Dahiya produced a stunning comeback to win the match from 9-2 down, eventually going on to win a silver medal in the freestyle wrestling final.