An Olympic pentathlete was left in tears after missing out on gold as her horse refused to jump in the show jumping portion of the competition.

Germany’s Annika Schleu was in first position after the fencing and swimming events when her horse, Saint Boy, failed to cooperate or take on any obstacles.

After scoring zero points, Schleu fell from the gold medal position to 31st out of 36 competitors and was left inconsolable, eventually finishing 18th.

Team GB’s Kate French went on to win the Tokyo 2020 gold with a new Olympic record points total.