Bethany Shriever won gold in the women’s BMX racing final in her Olympic Games debut on Friday morning.

She is the first Brit to become an Olympic champion in BMX racing, with teammate Kye Whyte earning silver in the men’s event shortly before.

The Team GB star held off Colombia’s two-time champion Mariana Pajon to cross the line in first, with Merel Smulders of the Netherlands taking bronze in a thrilling race.

Shriever’s effort sent BBC commentators wild, with Shanaze Reade screaming “all the way” as she approached the line, before celebrating as the result was confirmed.