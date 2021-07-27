Tom Dean and Duncan Scott have secured gold and silver medals in the men's 200 metres freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, completing a famous one-two.

In winning gold, Dean set a new British record with a time of 1:44:22, finishing just 0.04 seconds ahead of his teammate.

The result is Team GB's first swimming one-two in 113 years, adding to the success Adam Peaty had in the pool on Monday.

He won gold and successfully defended his 100m breaststroke title 24 hours beforehand, kicking off an impressive medal haul for Great Britain.