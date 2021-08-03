Team GB’s Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova have been reflecting on an “incredible” Olympic Games experience in Tokyo.

The teenage pair, who are both 16-years-old, finished sixth and seventh respectively in the gymnastics floor final on Monday, while also winning bronze together in the team final last week.

Speaking after the competition, the twins discussed how excited they are to return home to see family and despite making their Olympic debuts, also confirmed they’re remaining grounded ahead of collecting their GCSE results later this summer.