Team GB athletes are targetting a world record after winning gold in the men’s 4x200m freestyle at the Olympic Games.

Tom Dean, James Guy, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott finished the relay with a time of 6:58:58 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday morning, just 0.03 seconds shy of the world record.

Speaking after securing his second gold medal of Tokyo 2020, Dean made it clear that breaking the record time is the next step for the foursome.

“There’s more to come. Three hundredths off the world record, that will be ours sooner rather than later,” he said.