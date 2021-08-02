Olympic sprinter Beth Dobbin paid an emotional tribute to her best friend's mum during a poignant post-race interview at the Tokyo Games.

The Scottish athlete, who came fifth place in her 200m semi-final, revealed her best friend's mum, Julie, who was an NHS frontline worker took her own life during the pandemic.

"Shout out to my best friend's mum, Julie, she was an NHS nurse for 34 years and she sadly took her own life in June," Dobbin said.

"It has been been a really, really difficult year with Covid and I'm just proud of myself that I stuck at it."