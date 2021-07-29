Tokyo officials are pleading with the public to stay at home amid the excitement of the Olympics, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The city is currently under a Covid-19 state of emergency, but some are ignoring the public health advice as the excitement of the Games sweeps in.

Japan’s impressive effort has captured the attention of the nation, but coronavirus cases continue to rise, leading to officials taking to the streets, asking residents to go home before 8pm at night and stay there.