Naomi Osaka has been eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics after suffering a shock defeat in the third round of the women’s singles tennis tournament.

The Japanese superstar lost 6-1, 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, who is ranked 42nd in the world.

Osaka had been one of the faces of the Games and had the honour of lighting the Olympic cauldron at the conclusion of last Friday’s opening ceremony.

The Olympics was the 23-year-old’s first tournament since withdrawing from the French Open in June due to concerns over her mental health.