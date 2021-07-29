Piers Morgan has been mocked by CNN host Brianna Keiler for his comments criticising Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

The news anchor described his only athletic claim to fame as “running off the set of his former TV show simply because another host questioned his criticism of Meghan Markle”.

Keiler went on to pick apart the tweet Morgan posted in response to Biles’ decision to withdraw from the Games, describing the US star as a role model who “slays competition after competition and mentors the younger members of the team”.