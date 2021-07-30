Bethany Shriever won gold in women’s BMX racing in Tokyo on Friday, becoming Great Britain’s first-ever BMX Olympic champion.

The 22-year-old held off competition from Colombia’s two-time champion Mariana Pajon to cross the line first in a thrilling race.

After winning gold, Shriever gave a brilliant interview, describing the win as overwhelming.

“Honestly, I’m in shock. To even be here is an achievement in itself. To make a final is another achievement. To come away with a medal, let alone a gold medal, I’m over the moon,” she said.

“I’m so grateful for the support. I’m overwhelmed.”