US gymnast Simone Biles has arrived back home in Texas to a hero’s welcome, following her impressive efforts at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles won a bronze medal in the women’s balance beam event, as well as silver in the artistic team all-around competition, but her campaign will be remembered more for the stand she took over mental health.

The athlete bravely pulled out of a string of events to concentrate on her wellbeing, helping to spark a conversation around the issue.

Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back in Houston on Thursday.