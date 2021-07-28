US athlete Simone Biles has spoken about her decision to withdraw from the women’s gymnastics team final citing mental health concerns.

Biles said she thought it was right to let the other US gymnasts compete in her place, who eventually took home the silver medal with Russia coming out on top in the competition.

Team GB got a surprise bronze in the event, the first time they have achieved this feat at an Olympic games since the 1928 Games in Amsterdam.