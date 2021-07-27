Simone Biles has pulled out of Team USA's final during the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old superstar - who had been pegged to lead the US to gold in the team event - was withdrawn from the lineup moments after her vault in the opening minutes of the competition.

Simone left the stadium with her trainer, closely followed by medical staff - sparking fears that Biles had sustained a serious injury.

It was then announced the Olympian had been pulled out of Team USA's uneven bars lineup, closely followed by the revelation that she had been taken out of the competition altogether.