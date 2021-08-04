Independent TV

Skateboarder Sky Brown becomes Britain's youngest ever medal winner at Olympic Games

00:30

Cal Byrne | 1628062886

Skateboarder Sky Brown becomes Britain's youngest ever medal winner at Olympic Games

Sky Brown has become Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist after claiming bronze in the women’s skateboard park event at the Ariake Urban Arena in Tokyo on Wednesday (4 August).

After falling in her first two runs of the final, Brown nailed her last attempt with a score of 56.47 to finish just behind Japanese pair Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki.

The 13-year-old said: “I can’t believe it, it’s like a dream,” in reaction to becoming Britain’s youngest ever medal winner at an Olympic Games.

