Great Britain's Joe Choong says he has achieved his "life dream" after winning gold in the modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics.

He won Team GB's first-ever Olympic medal in the men's competition, contributing to the nation's total haul of 22 golds at the Games.

Speaking after his pentathlon success, Choong delighted in achieving his dream.

"I came to these games thinking that if I performed well I can medal and I would have been absolutely amazed with any colour. But to be able to say I'm an Olympic champion, my life's dream is just achieved," he said.