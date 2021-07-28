Team GB’s women’s gymnastics team surprised everyone by becoming the first British team since 1928 to win a medal in their category as they came from behind to secure a bronze medal in dramatic fashion on Tuesday (27 July).

Team GB athlete Amelie Morgan made reference to some of the criticism the team had received online but said it gave them the drive to show people what they can do in achieving this historic moment for the sport.

The team finished in the medal places behind the USA who took silver, and the Russian Olympic Committee who took gold.