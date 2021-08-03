Team GB’s medal haul at Tokyo Olympics compared to Rio 2016 and London 2012

The above video shows the breakdown of how many medals Team GB were able to take home at both Rio 2016 and London 2012 – when compared with the Olympics in Tokyo this year.

As you can see, Tokyo streams into the lead from day 3 but both London and Rio take back the lead from day 8 onwards. Obviously, it’s hard to make too many comparisons as the Tokyo Olympics are still taking place, but it will take a monumental effort from the athletes still at the Olympics to overtake the medal hauls set at Rio and London.