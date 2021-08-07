Team GB secured medals in both the men and women's 4x100m relay events at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The men's team won silver with a time of 37.51 seconds, missing out on the title by just a hundredth of a second behind Italy.

Earlier in the day, Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita took a repeat of Rio bronze for the women.

Following the event, Zharnel Hughes praised his teammates for securing silver, suggesting they did an "amazing job".