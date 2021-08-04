Great Britain’s Sky Brown has discussed the “unreal” feeling of winning bronze in Tokyo and becoming Team GB’s youngest Olympic medallist.

The 13-year-old took third in the women’s park skateboarding final and was ecstatic following the event.

“I’m so happy, it’s insane to be here. Getting on the podium is insane. This medal feels unreal, it feels like a dream,” Brown said.

The teenager even joked that she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to skate in Tokyo, with her parents encouraging her to “do something else” ahead of her medal success.