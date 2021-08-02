Charlotte Worthington won Olympic gold by landing a history-making 360 backflip in the women’s freestyle BMX final on Sunday.

Despite falling on her first run, the Team GB star recovered to complete a sensational second ride, which included a trick never seen in women’s competitive BMX before.

Speaking after the event, Worthington revealed how proud she was to land the 360 backflip and how she felt finishing the ground-breaking run.

“I was so proud I let myself try it. As soon as I rolled away I pretty much blanked out and went auto-pilot for the rest of the run.”