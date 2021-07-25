On the second day of action at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, British swimmer Adam Peaty reached the men’s 100m breaststroke, laying down a marker by easing into the semi-finals and setting the fastest time in the process.

The world record holder touched the board in 57.56 seconds which is the eighth fastest time in history.

Peaty’s team-mate James Wilby also reached the semi-finals with the sixth fastest time by finishing in 58.99s.

Despite Peaty’s achievement, former two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones lost her first match of the games.