There was chaos at the beginning of the men’s Olympic triathlon on Monday as a media crew boat blocked the swimmers’ path.

Almost half the athletes remained stranded on the starting line as the buzzer went off, while others dived into Tokyo Bay to begin the race.

Seconds after the start, two jet skis raced to stop the competitors who had made it into the water, with some already swimming more than 200 metres before being called back to the start line.

After a second buzzer was sounded to declare an “invalid start,” the race was safely underway 10 minutes later.