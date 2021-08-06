The Tokyo 2020 Olympics closing ceremony will take place this weekend.

The theme for this year’s closing ceremony is “Worlds We Share” and ​“expresses the idea that each of us inhabits their own world”.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be allowed to attend the ceremony.

The Antwerp ceremony, the passing of the Olympic flag from the mayor of the current host city back to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is a key part of the closing ceremony.

The ceremony's artistic elements will incorporate elements of French culture to acknowledge the 2024 Summer Olympic Games taking place in Paris.