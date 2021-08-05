Olympic skateboarder Kieran Woolley crashed into a cameraman during the park competition, before giving the floored operator a fist bump to apologise.

The Australian was close to finishing his opening run in the heats when he veered off course after a grind and ploughed into the unsuspecting broadcaster.

Woolley quickly got off his board to check on the cameraman, who gave him the thumbs up to confirm he was okay before the pair shared a fist bump.

Despite the crash, the 17-year-old scored 82.69 for his run and went on to secure a place in the park final, where he finished fifth.