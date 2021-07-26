Adam Peaty has won Team GB’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a dominating display in the final of the men’s 100 metres breaststroke.

The 26-year-old also made history by becoming the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title after success at Rio 2016.

Peaty won gold on Monday with a time of 57.37 seconds, ahead of Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands and Nicolo MartinenghiItaly of Italy, who won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Speaking after his impressive win, relief poured out of Peaty during his press conference as he discussed the tough road to Tokyo.