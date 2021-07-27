Georgia Taylor-Brown produced a heroic run to win an Olympic silver medal in the women’s triathlon on Tuesday, finishing the cycling stage of the event on a flat tire.

The Team GB athlete suffered a puncture close to the end of the 40km bike ride and admitted afterward that she “panicked” over the incident.

“It wasn’t ideal, I heard it blow with 2km to go maybe,” Taylor-Brown said, reliving the drama.

“I did panic, I thought ‘brilliant, that’s the whole race I’ve been right at the front and I’ve lost it.’”