Tom Daley’s penchant for knitting has undoubtedly been one of the breakout stars of this Olympics. The British diver nonchalantly brought home the gold for Team GB alongside diving partner Matty Lee – and has now taken to knitting while poolside as he watches the rest of his contemporaries compete in the Tokyo Olympics .

This hobby has taken off to the extent that Daley had to get a fresh delivery of yarn mid competition so that he could keep his crocheting up.