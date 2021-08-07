Tom Daley has left the door open for an Olympic return at Paris 2024 after winning bronze in the men's 10m platform diving event in Tokyo.

Speculation had previously suggested that this would be the Brit's fourth and final Games, given he finally secured an elusive gold medal in synchronized platform diving last month.

But speaking after more medal success, Daley refused to rule out competing in Paris, despite the fact he plans to take a break from the sport.

"If my body will help me get there I'll give it a go. Maybe I'll be there," he said.