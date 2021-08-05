Made with love: Tom Daley shows off Team GB-inspired Olympics cardigan

One of the breakout stars of the Tokyo Olympics that hasn’t taken place on the track, field or in the pool – has been Tom Daley’s penchant for knitting.

The Team GB gold medalist’s knitting hobby has even led to him getting fresh deliveries of yarn while he sits by the pool and watches the rest of his contemporaries go about their business.

In this most recent video, the British diver showed off his new cardigan that features Japanese symbols as well as the union jack.