Tom Daley believes the universe was waiting for his son to be born before he could clinch a gold medal at the Olympics.

Both he and diving partner Matty Lee bagged the top spot in the synchronised diving event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games yesterday.

The British Olympian and husband Dustin Lance Black announced the birth of their first child Robert Ray Black-Daley back in 2018.

Daley — who is competing in his third Olympics — achieved a bronze medal in both the 2012 and 2016 Games and despite having just recovered from knee surgery clinched the top podium place.