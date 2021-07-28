The mother and brother of swimmer Tom Dean have spoken of their euphoria at watching him winning an Olympic gold medal.

Dean won the men’s 200 metres freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Monday, before securing a second gold as Team GB won the 4×200 metre freestyle relay.

"It was immense, really, it was insane. It's something I've never felt before, it felt like my heart was going to explode," William Dean said of his brother's achievements.

Jacquie Hughes, Dean’s mother, added that close friends who witnessed the win described it as some of the best minutes of their lives.