Gilgo Beach: Police remove evidence from home of Long Island serial killer suspect

Footage shows police removing evidence on a flatbed truck from the home of the Long Island serial killer suspect.

Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann will be charged with six counts of murder in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office released charging documents on 14 July confirming Mr Heuermann, of Massapequa, as the suspected serial killer who targeted sex workers and dumped their bodies along remote Long Island beaches.

The Gilgo Beach serial killer had previously been linked to as many as 11 victims discovered more than a decade ago in Suffolk County.