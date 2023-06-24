In 1973, the US Supreme Court ruled that the decision to terminate a pregnancy was up to the individual, not the government.

Roe V Wade became a landmark decision for abortion rights in America, enshrining a layer of legal protection for women.

But in 2022, that law was reversed, allowing individual states to create their own laws in relation to abortion.

One year on from the decision to overturn Roe V Wade, The Independent looks at the current abortion rights situation in the United States of America.