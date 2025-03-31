Jump to content
Mass brawl between Timberwolves and Pistons sees seven players and coaches ejected

Associated Press
Monday 31 March 2025 17:10 BST
Five players and two coaches were ejected after a fight broke out during the second quarter of the Minnesota Timberwolves' victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Detroit lost head coach JB Bickerstaff, center Isaiah Stewart, forward Ron Holland II and guard Marcus Sasser. Minnesota forward Naz Reid and guard Donte DiVincenzo also were tossed, along with assistant coach Pablo Prigioni.

"Obviously things went too far," Bickerstaff said. "But what you see is guys looking out for one another, guys trying to protect one another, guys trying to have each other's backs. ... Those are non-negotiables in our locker room."

