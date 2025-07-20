Car crashes into a barn's roof in Germany, seriously injuring 2

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in northwestern Germany on Sunday said that several people were injured when a car veered off a road, hit a 7-year-old boy on a trampoline and went flying into a barn roof on its side.

Police said that the car first collided with a parked vehicle in the town of Bohmte, broke through a hedge and drove into a garden where it hit the boy.

The car then went over uneven ground and it was apparently catapulted into the air and ended up crashing into the roof of a neighboring barn about 3 meters (10 feet) off the ground.

The boy was seriously injured, the police statement said.

The driver was an unidentified 42-year-old man, and his wife was also seriously injured. Their two sons, ages 11 and 12, and a 13-year-old passenger were also on board, who like the driver emerged with minor injuries.

Dozens of firefighters, as well as a dozen ambulances and two rescue helicopters were among the emergency services deployed in response.

Images from the scene showed rescuers cutting through the roof, and wreckage of a playground that the car ran through. The car had to be removed from the roof with a crane and was carted away by police. An investigation was underway.