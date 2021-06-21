Boris Jonhson has been caught in a whirlwind of sleaze allegations, from questions about who paid for the redecoration of his Downing Street flat, or for his holiday in Mustique, and accusations that the Conservative Party funneled PPE contracts to cronies.

Political sleaze is not a new phenomenon, from cash-for-questions under John Major to the expenses scandal under Gordon Brown, sleaze has been a part of the political landscape for a long time.

But how do these allegations stack up? And, how bad is it really for the prime minister?

The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul goes Behind The Headlines.