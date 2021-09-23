What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

The rise in asylum seekers crossing the English Channel has dominated the headlines for a number of years now. This has generated some anger and hostility – and an assumption there has been a surge in migration to the UK.

Home secretary Priti Patel has taken a hardline approach, vowing to reduce crossings by denying permanent protection to refugees who arrive via this route.

But the reality is that there hasn’t been an increase in arrivals – in fact, that number of asylum claims in the UK has dropped.

The Independent’s social affairs correspondent May Bulman goes Behind The Headlines.