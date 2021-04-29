Joe Biden is now 100 days into his presidency. Traditionally this date has been used as a time to take stock of a president’s progress.

Let’s take a look at how he has handled one of his presidency's biggest challenges... the coronavirus.

After just 58 days in office, Biden celebrated 100 million doses, a milestone reached a week ahead of schedule. What does the new administration’s aggressive vaccine rollout to the coronavirus pandemic tell us about the difference between Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump?