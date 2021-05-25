On 25 May 2020, a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, murdered George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.

This event spawned huge protest movements, demanding justice for Mr Floyd and other members of the black community subjected to police violence. The Black Lives Matter movement in particular spread globally.

One year on, the events of 25 May and the ensuing trial and conviction of Derek Chauvin has sparked a year of fierce protest, debate, conflict and socio-political change.