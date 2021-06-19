The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy says Disney Plus’s Loki gives viewers an “exciting” opportunity to explore a “new side of the MCU”.

Loki stars Tom Hiddlestone as the eponymous god of mischief. The plot follows Loki’s arrest and trial at the hands of the mysterious Time Variants Authority.

Jacob warns that this may not be worth a watch for non-Marvel fans, but for the fans this is a “fun” addition to the Marvel canon.