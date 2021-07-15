Two dozen goats from a New York state farm have been released on a city outing on Wednesday to much on invasive weeds in Manhattan’s Riverside Park.

Spectators crowded at the sidelines and counted down as the goats were herded in a ceremonial ‘Running of the Goats’ to begin their task as natural weed whackers.

Using the goats to remove invasive species at the Park is an environmentally friendly win-win – the goats get to feast on the overgrown brush and chemical weed-repellents don’t have to be used to remove the plants.