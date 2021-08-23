Environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion is gathering in Trafalgar Square for another two full weeks of climate protests across London.

Participants are being asked to gather in Trafalgar Square at 10am on Monday morning with the group planning to take part in what's being called the “Impossible Rebellion”.

In a statement, the group said: “Beginning on Monday August 23, Extinction Rebellion will take to the streets again, with plans to disrupt the City of London to target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis - the political economy.”