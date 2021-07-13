Footage shows what is believed to be the first baby beaver born on Exmoor in 400 years, after the National Trust reintroduced two adult beavers to the area in January 2020.

The six-week-old baby, known as a kit, is seen swimming to the family lodge with its mother in Somerset.

Rangers suspected the kit’s arrival when the male started dragging wood around their den in late spring.

With their dam building, the semi-aquatic rodents are hailed as a natural tool in tackling biodiversity losses, floods and droughts brought by climate change.

The once-native mammals were hunted to near extinction in the 16th century.